Friday, December 9, 2016

The Great Orlando Mixer returns to Cheyenne Saloon for the last time this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 7:00 AM

The end of the year is the perfect time for a respite from the typical
bar scene. How often, might you ask, do we avert our eyes from the painfully underdressed (shorts at the bar?) and suspiciously inexperienced drinkers about town? The answer is too often. So often, in fact, that the Great Orlando Mixer has gathered quite a decent fanbase in the past few years. All that had to be promised was a nice venue and people who suited up to impress rather than depress. (Hors d’oeuvres for when that fourth drink hits don’t hurt, either.) Orlando’s largest cocktail party is back at the Cheyenne Saloon for a sepia-tinted night of live entertainment. The city’s top bars will compete for your attention at the sidelines while you dance the night away at a party that F. Scott Fitzgerald would be proud to dream up – and that Baz Luhrmann would try his best to re-imagine. Get ready to slick your hair back and see a ton of flapper dresses.

7-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 | Cheyenne Saloon & Opera House, 120 W. Church St. | 407-377-0400 | thegreatorlandomixer.com | $35-$65
