The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

The Gist

Shop local for presents at any of these Holiday Markets this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_markets.jpg
Holidays or not, some of us don’t feel much like celebrating right about now – according to the Associated Press, about 71 million Americans have a reason to be down in the dumps to some degree. (Although 62 million of us are filled with glee.) It’s not so easy to grab onto that holiday spirit of giving when you feel cheated, but listen: Thinking about your friends and family, trying to give them something that makes them happy, is a pretty good cure for depression. (And also for smugness, you get me?) However you’re feeling, we recommend you give it a try. So we’ve gathered up four local markets happening this week where you’re bound to find something for anyone on your list, and where those things are pretty likely to have been made by hand by someone who’s practically your neighbor. Suck it up and get out there.

Saturday, Dec. 10:
The Orlando Pottery Festival: One-of-a-kind hand-built and thrown ceramics, fine art pieces and practical items like mugs, trays and vases.
9 a.m.-4 p.m., Loch Haven Center, 610 N. Lake Formosa Drive, 407-221-4225, orlandopotteryfestival.org

Sunday, Dec. 11:
The Local Elf Market: Art, jewelry, handbags, bath and apothecary products, plus live music by Michael Powell and food from Fah-Yuh Cajun Kitchen, all in Barley & Vine’s comfy Milk District beer garden.
noon-5 p.m., Barley & Vine Biergarten, 2406 E. Washington St., 407-930-0960, barleyandvineorlando.com

Sunday, Dec. 11:
Will’s A Faire Holiday Market: More than 50 vendors selling vintage and retro finds alongside handmade wares and crafts, plus six bands.
1-8 p.m., Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org

Tuesday, Dec. 13:
Redlight Saves Christmas: Is it a sale or a party? Kind of like a party where you can buy stuff from local small business like Cloak & Dapper, Bamapana Vintage, Dear Prudence, Alchemy Salon and more, with food by P Is for Pie and Daydream Pizza, and a photo booth to capture your holiday spirit-face.
6-10 p.m., Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive, 407-893-9832, redlightredlightbeerparlour.com
Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Goofy at Disney World for 20 years: 'Why would you let me hold your baby?' Read More

  2. Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis announced for Universal's 'A Celebration of Harry Potter' Read More

  3. Someone painted a federally protected gopher tortoise, again Read More

  4. Fisherman catches brick of cocaine off the coast of Florida Read More

  5. Florida projected to make over $1 billion in medical marijuana sales over next 3 years Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation