SantaCon turns Thornton Park into an annual boozy parade of Santas

Did you know that in the official rules for SantaCon, Santas are encouraged not to get too drunk? Which means that the binge drinking bacchanal disguised as a holiday event is further proof that rules just don’t apply to Santa. Thornton Park’s annual outpost of the national Santa-themed pub crawl ropes in nine different venues, including Graffiti Junktion (the official starting line), the Baoery, World of Beer and more. Try not to ruin the dreams of any child unlucky enough to get caught in the wake of the ho-ho-horror.
11:30 a.m. Saturday; Graffiti Junktion, 700 E. Washington St.; free; santacon.info