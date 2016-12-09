Bloggytown

Friday, December 9, 2016

Rick Scott says Miami Beach is free of Zika transmission

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Saying part of Miami Beach has been cleared, Gov. Rick Scott's administration announced Friday that Florida does not have any identified areas where the Zika virus is being transmitted by mosquitoes.

The newly cleared area spanned about 1.5 square miles between 8th and 28th streets in Miami Beach. The state Department of Health earlier cleared three other areas of Miami-Dade County where Zika was being transmitted by mosquitoes.

“I am proud to announce that the remaining Miami Beach area has been cleared of any ongoing active transmission of the Zika virus," Scott said in a prepared statement. "This means that Florida does not have any identified areas with active Zika transmission, which is incredible news for the Miami Beach community and our entire state."

As of Thursday, Florida had reported 1,244 cases of Zika, with 249 classified as locally transmitted. A far larger number of cases are considered "travel related," meaning people were infected elsewhere and brought the virus into the state.

Zika is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects. As of Thursday, Florida had reported 185 cases of Zika involving pregnant women, according to the Department of Health website.

