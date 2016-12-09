Reunited Jodeci brings back New Jack Swing-era style R&B at House of Blues

click to enlarge
We are currently in the middle of a golden age of a New Jack Swing-style R&B revival – and now joining a revamped Blackstreet, Bell Biv Devoe and Dru Hill is fucking Jodeci! The quartet, best known for “Come and Talk to Me” and “Forever My Lady,” reunited back in 2015 and immediately set to work on The Past, the Present, the Future, and on the heels of the positive reception for the album, hit the road. Sure, you’re probably gonna hear a good bit of the debut album and Diary of a Mad Band, but Jodeci 2016 is a re-energized creative entity, so prepare for a journey.
7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 | House of Blues, Disney Springs, 1490 Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista | 407-934-2583 | houseofblues.com
| $35