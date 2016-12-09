The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

The Heard

Reunited Jodeci brings back New Jack Swing-era style R&B at House of Blues

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge gal_sel_jodeci_courtesy_epic_records.jpg
We are currently in the middle of a golden age of a New Jack Swing-style R&B revival – and now joining a revamped Blackstreet, Bell Biv Devoe and Dru Hill is fucking Jodeci! The quartet, best known for “Come and Talk to Me” and “Forever My Lady,” reunited back in 2015 and immediately set to work on The Past, the Present, the Future, and on the heels of the positive reception for the album, hit the road. Sure, you’re probably gonna hear a good bit of the debut album and Diary of a Mad Band, but Jodeci 2016 is a re-energized creative entity, so prepare for a journey.

7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 | House of Blues, Disney Springs, 1490 Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista | 407-934-2583 | houseofblues.com | $35
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Jodeci @ House of Blues

    • Sun., Dec. 11, 7 p.m. $35

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Goofy at Disney World for 20 years: 'Why would you let me hold your baby?' Read More

  2. Shop local for presents at any of these Holiday Markets this weekend Read More

  3. Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis announced for Universal's 'A Celebration of Harry Potter' Read More

  4. Fisherman catches brick of cocaine off the coast of Florida Read More

  5. Here's a list of Pulse remembrance ceremonies happening on Dec. 12 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation