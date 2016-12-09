Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 9, 2016

Bloggytown

Pulse owner says she will reopen nightclub at new location

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge BARBARA POMA (PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT)
  • Barbara Poma (photo by Rob Bartlett)
Barbara Poma told WMFE 90.7 News today that she plans to reopen the gay nightclub Pulse, under the same name, but in a different location.

Poma told WMFE's Amy Green that the new club will be similar to the original "because that is what supporters and former staffers say they want when they have gathered at Pulse events since the massacre":

“The comment is it doesn’t feel like home. It doesn’t feel like Pulse, and I say, 'Well, when I build you a new one it’s not going to be just like home.' So I think what the message is, it needs to be as much as it can be in its original form.”

As we reported Monday, Poma decided not to sell the current Pulse location, where the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history occurred, to the city of Orlando. Rather than selling and allowing the city to oversee the memorial, Poma is still mulling her options. In a statement released Monday, she says that she can’t walk away from a space that means so much to her family and community.

“I feel a personal obligation to ensure that a permanent space at Pulse be created so that all generations to come will remember those affected by, and taken on, June 12,” she said. “I intend to create a space for everyone, a sanctuary of hope, and a welcoming area to remember all those affected by the tragedy.”

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Goofy at Disney World for 20 years: 'Why would you let me hold your baby?' Read More

  2. Shop local for presents at any of these Holiday Markets this weekend Read More

  3. Fun Spot plans to build massive $6 million wooden coaster for summer 2017 Read More

  4. Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis announced for Universal's 'A Celebration of Harry Potter' Read More

  5. Fisherman catches brick of cocaine off the coast of Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation