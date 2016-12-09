Judge denies second request from Trump to drop Florida golf club lawsuit

"Donald Trump, who at the time was campaigning as the Republican presidential nominee, did not appear at trial. But his deposition was entered into the record. In it, he described how the Trump Organization had revived the club.Marra has already denied a previous request from Trump to throw out the lawsuit. During a trial for the case in August, Trump's lawyers say members had resigned from the club, which means they didn't have a right to keep using the club. The Palm Beach Post reports Judge Marra has yet to make a decision in the trial.
'We have done a substantial upgrade to virtually all the facility: the clubhouse, the courts, the course, the public areas, the dining areas. Everything,' Trump said in an April deposition. 'It’s like a brand-new place.'
Donald Trump sent a Dec. 17, 2013, letter to club members that is a key piece of evidence in the case. In that letter, Trump said Ritz members could 'opt in' to his new club, in exchange for agreeing their memberships were nonrefundable.
If members weren’t interested in opting in, and they remained on a club resignation list, Trump said he didn’t want them, anyway.
'You’re probably not going to be a very good club member … you’re out,' Trump wrote in the letter. 'As the owner of the club, I do not want them to utilize the club nor do I want their dues.'
