Friday, December 9, 2016

Here's a list of Pulse remembrance ceremonies happening on Dec. 12

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Dec. 12 marks the six-month anniversary of the mass shooting where a gunman killed 49 people at the gay nightclub Pulse and injured 53 others. Various organizations will be holding remembrance ceremonies that day where the public is welcome. Here's a list of the events posted so far, and we will update the list if more emerge:

- Pulse: Remembering our Angels will hold a moment of silence and candle lighting at the nightclub on Orange Avenue at 2:02 a.m. on Monday. Later that day at 5:30 p.m., the club's gates will reopen for the second part of the ceremony featuring the Orlando Gay Chorus; Angels of Action presented by The GLBT Community Center of Orlando; the Rev. Cynthia Alice Anderson from Christ Church Unity; and Pastor Terri Steed Pierce with the Joy Metropolitan Community Church.

- Pulse Remembrance Ceremony, hosted by Orange County and the City of Orlando, will be held at the Orange County Regional History Center on 65 E. Central Blvd at 5:30 p.m. The observance will feature remarks from Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer as well as performances from the Orlando Gay Chorus and singer-songwriter Sisaundra Lewis from "The Voice." After the ceremony, the LGBTQ Alliance will hold a town hall meeting at the History Center starting at 6:30 p.m. You can RSVP to the ceremony here.

