Friday, December 9, 2016

Crosstown Sounds saves Christmas at Sandwich Bar tonight

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 1:01 PM

Todd Love, 2muchD, Jai Biotic and Soul de Funk throw an Xmas bash Crosstown Sounds style- house, techno, deep grooves- with the added promise of free cookies and ubiquitous drunk Santas.

Music starts at roughly 10 p.m. tonight at the Sandwich Bar. Show is free.

