Friday, December 9, 2016
Crosstown Sounds saves Christmas at Sandwich Bar tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 1:01 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Crosstown Sounds/Facebook
Todd Love, 2muchD, Jai Biotic and Soul de Funk throw an Xmas bash Crosstown Sounds
style- house, techno, deep grooves- with the added promise of free cookies and ubiquitous drunk Santas.
Music starts at roughly 10 p.m. tonight
at the Sandwich Bar. Show is free.
