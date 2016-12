click image Photo via WPRK/Facebook

Adventurous college radio mainstay WPRK 91.5 FM is celebrating over six decades of diverse programming with a free show tonight featuring the Dealers, Bubble Boys, BLONK, Uke-A-Ladies and Kaleigh Baker. Come celebrate aging (dis)gracefully.The place to be is Will's Pub. The music starts at 9 p.m. Show is free, but donations are accepted.