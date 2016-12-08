Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis announced for Universal's 'A Celebration of Harry Potter'

click to enlarge
For the first time ever, Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick and Griphook) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) will be attending Universal Studio Orlando's 4th annual "A Celebration of Harry Potter."
The special three day event takes place January 27–29 at Universal Studios Orlando. Universal will be announcing more info as the date approaches.
According to Universal, guests can also expect appearances will include Nick Dudman, make-up and creature effects designer for the Harry Potter films; Pierre Bohanna, head prop-maker on all of the Harry Potter films; Paul Harris, the world’s only Wand Combat choreographer; Mary GrandPré, famed illustrator for the Harry Potter books; and designers Eduardo Lima and Miraphora Mina of MinaLima, who established the visual graphic style of the Harry Potter films and of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
