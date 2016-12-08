The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 8, 2016

The Gist

Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis announced for Universal's 'A Celebration of Harry Potter'

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL
  • Photo via Universal
For the first time ever, Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick and Griphook) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) will be attending Universal Studio Orlando's 4th annual "A Celebration of Harry Potter."

The special three day event takes place January 27–29 at Universal Studios Orlando.  Universal will be announcing more info as the date approaches.

According to Universal, guests can also expect appearances will include Nick Dudman, make-up and creature effects designer for the Harry Potter films; Pierre Bohanna, head prop-maker on all of the Harry Potter films; Paul Harris, the world’s only Wand Combat choreographer; Mary GrandPré, famed illustrator for the Harry Potter books; and designers Eduardo Lima and Miraphora Mina of MinaLima, who established the visual graphic style of the Harry Potter films and of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

For more on info on special guests, the Harry Potter Expo, and tickets, click here.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Three juveniles arrested in death of Winter Park High School teen Roger Trindade Read More

  2. Aprons Cooking School opens at Winter Park Village Publix Read More

  3. Someone painted a federally protected gopher tortoise, again Read More

  4. Florida woman arrested for sending death threats to Sandy Hook parent, calls massacre a 'hoax' Read More

  5. Florida projected to make over $1 billion in medical marijuana sales over next 3 years Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation