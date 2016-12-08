Two Florida synth-goth vets, Ars Phoenix and the Viirus, swoop into the Falcon this week

click to enlarge
On the surface, Thornton Park’s string of pricey salons and preppy-casual bar-restos doesn’t present an obvious case for it being the gothiest neighborhood in town. But fans of dirgey synths, iced-out drum machines and funereal fashion will tell you that the Falcon’s Uberbahn nights are the place to see some of the best in coldwave, death disco, EBM or whatever other portmanteau of goth’s ongoing death-by-1,000-genres is hot right now. Two veteran Florida synth acts, Ars Phoenix and the Viirus, drop in for this week’s edition. Ars Phoenix are former veterans of the Gainesville scene who have become masters at creating dark, shimmering synthpop over a decadelong career. This show is a release party for their latest tape, which happens to be a split with the opener, the Viirus. Another Gainesville vet, the Viirus used to be a project geared toward the more abrasive side of experimental electronic noise, but that bent has become increasingly more pop-oriented and danceable. Best of all, you’ll be able to take home a snapshot of this entire night on the stylish obsolete medium of the moment: magnetic tape.
10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 | The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St. | 407-423-3060 | facebook.com/thefalconbar
| free