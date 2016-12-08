The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 8, 2016

The Heard

Two Florida synth-goth vets, Ars Phoenix and the Viirus, swoop into the Falcon this week

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Ars Phoenix
  • Ars Phoenix
On the surface, Thornton Park’s string of pricey salons and preppy-casual bar-restos doesn’t present an obvious case for it being the gothiest neighborhood in town. But fans of dirgey synths, iced-out drum machines and funereal fashion will tell you that the Falcon’s Uberbahn nights are the place to see some of the best in coldwave, death disco, EBM or whatever other portmanteau of goth’s ongoing death-by-1,000-genres is hot right now. Two veteran Florida synth acts, Ars Phoenix and the Viirus, drop in for this week’s edition. Ars Phoenix are former veterans of the Gainesville scene who have become masters at creating dark, shimmering synthpop over a decadelong career. This show is a release party for their latest tape, which happens to be a split with the opener, the Viirus. Another Gainesville vet, the Viirus used to be a project geared toward the more abrasive side of experimental electronic noise, but that bent has become increasingly more pop-oriented and danceable. Best of all, you’ll be able to take home a snapshot of this entire night on the stylish obsolete medium of the moment: magnetic tape.

10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 | The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St. | 407-423-3060 | facebook.com/thefalconbar | free

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Uberbahn: Ars Phoenix, the Viirus @ The Falcon

    • Fri., Dec. 9, 9:30 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Three juveniles arrested in death of Winter Park High School teen Roger Trindade Read More

  2. Florida woman arrested for sending death threats to Sandy Hook parent, calls massacre a 'hoax' Read More

  3. Florida projected to make over $1 billion in medical marijuana sales over next 3 years Read More

  4. Florida AG Pam Bondi, please accept my Instagram follow request Read More

  5. Federal court allows students to form gay-straight clubs after Florida school board blocked them Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation