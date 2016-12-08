The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 8, 2016

The Heard

Spacebar celebrates Kanye West on the date of his cancelled Orlando show

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MATTHEW WELLER
  • Photo by Matthew Weller
At 11:00 p.m. on December 6, I was scheduled to be one of thousands reaching up to Kanye West as he performed atop a suspended platform, mere feet above our heads. This unfortunately did not come to fruition, as last month Kanye cancelled the remainder of his “Saint Pablo Tour” due to exhaustion — days later he was checked into UCLA Medical Center for severe paranoia and psychosis, but has since been released. Instead of staying in to mope, local Ye fans Jackie De Couto, Cesar Fernandez and Matthew Ventura teamed with Spacebar and Talk Yo Shit DJ Fiona to, as the Facebook event stated, “celebrate the artist and his vision with a themed listening party, while honoring the same date all of us have already set aside.”

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MATTHEW WELLER
  • Photo by Matthew Weller

The faithful arrived in droves, decked in Kanye merchandise new and old, for a bittersweet night celebrating their messiah’s career. Deep cuts (“We Don’t Care”) were met with the same enthusiasm as Kanye’s Top 40 hits (“Heartless”). If anything, those tracks were more celebrated on the dancefloor as they made the evening feel more legitimate (even the often dismissed skits from his early albums received praise). In between tracks spanning College Dropout to The Life Of Pablo, Kanye-produced tracks like Jay Z’s “Izzo(H.O.V.A.)” gave the full scope of his sonic genius. The Spacebar itself was illuminated in the same orange glow as the “Saint Pablo Tour” set design, and a mock stage flashed above Fiona.


In a surreal turn of events, the night ended prematurely after a car accident occurred right outside Spacebar and sent party-goers spilling into the streets. Ending aside, We STILL Love Kanye proved to be exactly what Orlando Kanye supporters needed, a commemorative proxy that left all wishing a full recovery for the singular artist.


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Three juveniles arrested in death of Winter Park High School teen Roger Trindade Read More

  2. Aprons Cooking School opens at Winter Park Village Publix Read More

  3. Someone painted a federally protected gopher tortoise, again Read More

  4. Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis announced for Universal's 'A Celebration of Harry Potter' Read More

  5. Florida woman arrested for sending death threats to Sandy Hook parent, calls massacre a 'hoax' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation