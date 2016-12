click to enlarge

Why go walk door-to-door singing carols when you can do it in the warmth of a tavern with full bar service? Plus, this holiday party features the Blacklist Babes Cabaret performing holiday burlesque routines set to live music. Wear your best wintry PJs to compete in the pajama contest for prizes from Fairvilla Megastore.9:30 p.m. Friday; St. Matthew’s Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.; $5; facebook.com/blacklistbabescabaret