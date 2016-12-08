Bloggytown

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Rep. Scott Plakon files bill in Florida House to allow guns on college campuses

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 12:08 PM

PHOTO BY ST. LOUIS CIRCUIT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
A controversial measure that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to pack heat while on college and university campuses was filed Wednesday by state Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood.

The proposal (HB 6005) is filed for the 2017 legislative session, which starts in March. Second Amendment groups backed such legislation during the 2016 session, while it was opposed by many faculty members, university and college presidents, and campus law enforcement. The 2016 measure was approved in the House but did not get through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican who was a primary sponsor of the House campus-carry measure during the 2016 session, is expected to file a bill that includes similar language in the Senate. Steube also was named last month as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A separate measure (HB 6001) that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to bring guns into the passenger terminals of airports also has been filed in the House for the 2017 session. A version of that bill failed to pass during the 2016 session.

