Florida's Pop-punk standard bearers New Found Glory have announced a 20th anniversary tour to commence in March 2017, where they will be performing full-versions of fan favorite albums like. And luckily for Orlando fans, the band will be playing a record-breaking three nights at the Social NFG will hold court at the Social on May 8-10, 2017, their longest stay in one Florida city. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at noon and can be snapped up for $30-$34 here