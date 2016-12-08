Tip Jar

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Meza Mediterranean Grill to open in Baldwin Park

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 1:09 PM

Meza Mediterranean Grill, a new restaurant from the same owner as Cafe Annie, will open soon in Baldwin Park.

Look for the new Middle Eastern restaurant to take over the old Loco Motion space in the first quarter of 2017. According to a post on Meza's Facebook page, construction begins soon.

There is a website (mezaorlando.com) with what looks like a tasty menu, but the contact page still lists the Cafe Annie address downtown, so don't get confused.

We're happy to hear that Sebaali is expanding — Cafe Annie serves some of the best falafel in Orlando, and when we heard last year that Hubbly Bubbly Falafel Shop is opening another location in the building right next door, we wondered what kind of struggle for falafel dominance we'd be witnessing downtown. Stay tuned; we'll let you know if we hear any more about it.
