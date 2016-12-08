Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Bloggytown

Floridians had a record year for running over panthers and manatees

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 2:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PSYBERARTIST/ FLICKR
  • Photo via psyberartist/ Flickr
Florida manatees and panthers had a pretty terrible year, mostly because people kept running them over.

According to recent numbers released by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida boaters have killed a record 98 manatees so far in 2016.

This tops the previous record set in 2009 of 97.

So far, there has been a total of 472 reported manatee deaths in 2016, which makes "death by boat" the statistical favorite way to go for manatees.

It's worth mentioning that over the last few years manatee populations have steadily been on the rise. Earlier this year, manatees were removed from the federal endangered species list and recategorized as "threatened."

Florida's total manatee population is now around 6,000, says the FWC.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FWS.GOV
  • Photo via fws.gov
But waterways aren't the only places were Florida drivers are doing damage. Yesterday, Florida motorists broke the record for the most panthers killed in a year, with 31.

Officials say loss of habit and an increasing human activity has put a lot of pressure on Florida panther population, which is now somewhere between 100-180.

Similar to manatees, "death by car" is without a doubt the most common form of panther death in the Sunshine State, killing almost 10 percent of the total population each year since 2014.

With a few weeks left in the year, it's safe to say that 2016 will go down as one of the worst years for Florida wildlife.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Former Goofy at Disney World for 20 years: 'Why would you let me hold your baby?' Read More

  2. Fisherman catches brick of cocaine off the coast of Florida Read More

  3. Three juveniles arrested in death of Winter Park High School teen Roger Trindade Read More

  4. Warwick Davis and Matthew Lewis announced for Universal's 'A Celebration of Harry Potter' Read More

  5. Someone painted a federally protected gopher tortoise, again Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation