Thursday, December 8, 2016

Fisherman catches brick of cocaine off the coast of Florida

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 1:23 PM

HERE'S WHAT A KILO OF COCAINE LOOKS LIKE ON THE OCEAN ! #ONLYINMIAMI

A video posted by THE SHARK HUNTER (@marktheshark) on


While fishing two miles off the coast of Miami Wednesday morning, charter captain Mark "The Shark" Quartiano caught a barnacle-covered kilo of cocaine.

"Times to go home, boys. Merry Christmas," says Quartino in the video clip.

Quartiano told the Miami New Times that he contacted the U.S. Coast Guard immediately and turned the drugs over.

"I've found marijuana, but never cocaine like this," said Quartiano to the New Times.

As strange as this catch may seem, coming up on a brick of drugs is more common than you'd think. In August of 2015, an off-duty deputy with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Department found 50 pounds of uncut yeyo off the coast of Englewood Beach, Florida.

