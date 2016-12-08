Fisherman catches brick of cocaine off the coast of Florida

While fishing two miles off the coast of Miami W
ednesday morning, charter captain Mark "The Shark" Quartiano
caught a barnacle-covered kilo of cocaine.
"Times to go home, boys. Merry Christmas," says Quartino in the video clip.
Quartiano told the Miami New Times
that he contacted the U.S. Coast Guard immediately and turned the drugs over.
"I've found marijuana, but never cocaine like this," said Quartiano to the New Times
.
As strange as this catch may seem, coming up on a brick of drugs is more common than you'd think. In August of 2015, an off-duty deputy with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Department found 50 pounds of uncut yeyo
off the coast of Englewood Beach, Florida.