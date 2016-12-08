Aprons Cooking School opens at Winter Park Village Publix

click to enlarge
-
Jessica Bryce Young
-
See that "CAFE" sign over there? That's where the new Starbucks is opening very, very soon.
The construction that seemed to last forever and impeded parking at the already-overcrowded south end of Winter Park Village is over. The new Publix Aprons Cooking School section opened last weekend.
There's now a full calendar of events
for the space, including private classes you can book in advance for between $35 and $75 per person (in case learning how to oven jockey is on your list of New Year's resolutions this year). The price depends on the kind of class you want – some are hands-on, some are more like demos.
Up to the holidays, the WPV Publix cooking school will offer Gingerbread House classes
as well as instruction on holiday cookies
, in case your repertoire is getting stale (har har).
Once Christmas is over, you can enroll your little chefs in either a morning or afternoon kids camp
(Dec. 26-28), serve your teens with some much-needed skills
before they head off to college (Dec. 29-31, in the morning) or prep for your New Year's bash with some party foods fit to ring in 2017
(Dec. 29-31, in the evening).
Post-Jan. 1, expect classes on cheeses
, "mother" sauces
, basic knife skills
, casseroles
and wine and spirits classes
, too, taught by national wine educators and sommeliers. Winter Park too far away? There's an Aprons school in Dr. Phillips
, too.
Aprons at Publix Winter Park Village
440 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
407-644-3033
publix.com/locations/1488-winter-park-village