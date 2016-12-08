Tip Jar

Thursday, December 8, 2016

Aprons Cooking School opens at Winter Park Village Publix

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge See that "CAFE" sign over there? That's where the new Starbucks is opening very, very soon. - JESSICA BRYCE YOUNG
  • Jessica Bryce Young
  See that "CAFE" sign over there? That's where the new Starbucks is opening very, very soon.
The construction that seemed to last forever and impeded parking at the already-overcrowded south end of Winter Park Village is over. The new Publix Aprons Cooking School section opened last weekend.

There's now a full calendar of events for the space, including private classes you can book in advance for between $35 and $75 per person (in case learning how to oven jockey is on your list of New Year's resolutions this year). The price depends on the kind of class you want – some are hands-on, some are more like demos.

Up to the holidays, the WPV Publix cooking school will offer Gingerbread House classes as well as instruction on holiday cookies, in case your repertoire is getting stale (har har).

Once Christmas is over, you can enroll your little chefs in either a morning or afternoon kids camp (Dec. 26-28), serve your teens with some much-needed skills before they head off to college (Dec. 29-31, in the morning) or prep for your New Year's bash with some party foods fit to ring in 2017 (Dec. 29-31, in the evening).

Post-Jan. 1, expect classes on cheeses, "mother" sauces, basic knife skills, casseroles and wine and spirits classes, too, taught by national wine educators and sommeliers. Winter Park too far away? There's an Aprons school in Dr. Phillips, too.

Aprons at Publix Winter Park Village
440 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park
407-644-3033
publix.com/locations/1488-winter-park-village

