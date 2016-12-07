Bloggytown

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Three juveniles arrested in death of Winter Park High School teen Roger Trindade

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 5:27 PM

ROGER TRINDADE, ABOVE.
  Roger Trindade, above.
The Winter Park Police Department says it has arrested three teenagers in the death of Roger Trindade, a 15-year-old Winter Park High School student who was found unconscious after a fight in October.

Law enforcement officials made the announcement after the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Roger's death was a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma. The Orlando Sentinel reports that when Roger was found on Park Avenue and taken to a hospital, he had "few signs of physical trauma" but was declared brain dead and died two days after he was taken off life support.

Winter Park police charged two 15-year-old boys with manslaughter and battery, and charged a 14-year-old boy with witness tampering. One of the 15-year-old boys was arrested in Virginia with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and local authorities, while the other two were arrested in Orange County.

The Sentinel reports Roger and his family had recently moved to Baldwin Park earlier this year from Brazil. After the teenager's death, his family returned to Brazil to bury his remains.

Tags: , , ,

