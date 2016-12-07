The Gist

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

This year's winners of Orlando Story Club get down to the truth at the Best of 2016 edition

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 7:00 AM

Stories are more than warm, fuzzy concepts reserved for children – they’re essential to survival. Humans use storytelling to make sense of a confusing world and find meaning. Narratives can entertain, identify patterns, share wisdom, transmit history and help us see another’s point of view. In short, we all need tales, so get your fill of stories this week at Orlando Story Club: Best of 2016. Winners from past story club events battle it out to find out who is the best storyteller in Orlando. Past themes have included “The Search,” “Tweendom” and “It’s Alive,” and this competition’s final theme is “The Truth Is …” Proceeds from the events will go to the Urban Think Foundation, an organization that supports education, creativity and culture-building programs in Orlando.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-234-7563 | orlandostoryclub.com | $5

