Goo Goo Dolls headline Christmas show at House of Blues tonight

Buffalo's Goo Goo Dolls have cleaned up real nice from their beginnings as scrappy, Replacements-esque hooligans; they're proper pop stars now, and still going strong into a three decades long career.The decidedly grown-up Goo Goo Dolls will be getting into the spirit of the season in Orlando tonight, headlining adult contemporary station MIX 105.1’s "All I Want For Christmas" show.Concert starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight at House of Blues. Tickets are going for $55. Joining in the festive fun is Rachel Platten, Blue October, Colbie Calliat and Walking On Cars.