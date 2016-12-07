The Heard

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

The Heard

Goo Goo Dolls headline Christmas show at House of Blues tonight

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 2:12 PM

click image PHOTO VIA GOO GOO DOLLS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Goo Goo Dolls/Facebook
Buffalo's Goo Goo Dolls have cleaned up real nice from their beginnings as scrappy, Replacements-esque hooligans; they're proper pop stars now, and still going strong into a three decades long career.

 The decidedly grown-up Goo Goo Dolls will be getting into the spirit of the season in Orlando tonight, headlining adult contemporary station MIX 105.1’s "All I Want For Christmas" show.

Concert starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight at House of Blues. Tickets are going for $55. Joining in the festive fun is Rachel Platten, Blue October, Colbie Calliat and Walking On Cars.

