Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Goo Goo Dolls headline Christmas show at House of Blues tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 2:12 PM
click image
-
Photo via Goo Goo Dolls/Facebook
Buffalo's Goo Goo Dolls
have cleaned up real nice from their beginnings as scrappy, Replacements-esque hooligans; they're proper pop stars now, and still going strong into a three decades long career.
The decidedly grown-up Goo Goo Dolls will be getting into the spirit of the season in Orlando tonight, headlining adult contemporary station MIX 105.1’s "All I Want For Christmas"
show.
Concert starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight at House of Blues. Tickets are going for $55. Joining in the festive fun is Rachel Platten, Blue October, Colbie Calliat and Walking On Cars.
Tags: Goo Goo Dolls, Alternative Rock, Mix 105.1, Concert, Christmas, Show, Radio, Music, Image, Video