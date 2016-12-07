Bloggytown

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

Florida AG Pam Bondi, please accept my Instagram follow request

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 1:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL WEBSITE
It's been a week now since I sent Florida attorney general Pam Bondi a follow request on her private Instagram account, and yet I'm still locked out.

What are you hiding in there, Pam?! Sandwiches? Sunsets? Golf outings with Donald Trump? Whatever it is, let me "heart" that shit.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-07_at_12.46.05_pm.png
Let me assure you, I am an engaging Insta follower. If you post a dog pic, I'll heart it. Weird cloud formation, considered it hearted. Wing of a plane, hearted. Anything food related, oh that's a guaranteed heart.  

Look, you have over 2,000 followers, so clearly this account isn't just for your closest friends and family. Surely, you have a few casual acquaintances on here. Why not me?

On your website, PamBondi.com, it states that we can follow you on either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. So come one, what's the deal?
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-07_at_12.59.15_pm.png

As you know, you're term-limited from running again for attorney general in 2018, so why not let loose a little and accept my follow request? What's the worst that could happen?

Let us get to know the real PB before you leave office.

I will continue to wait patiently, Pam. Thank you for your consideration.

