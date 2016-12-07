The Heard

Wednesday, December 7, 2016

The Heard

29 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 11:32 AM

click image Beautiful Bobby Blackmon - IMAGE VIA BEAUTIFUL BOBBY BLACKMON/MYSPACE
  • Image via Beautiful Bobby Blackmon/Myspace
  • Beautiful Bobby Blackmon
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 8
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bad Santa & the Angry Elves 10 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
WPRK's 64th Birthday Bash: Blonk, the Dealers, the Uke-A-Ladies, Bubble Boys, Kaleigh Baker 8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Friday, Dec. 9
Hey Ladies: Sharon Jones Edition 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Live Holiday Concerts: Beautiful Bobby Blackmon 7 pm at Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs.
The Punknecks, the Hillbilly Harlots, Russ T. Nutz 9 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Uberbahn: Ars Phoenix, the Viirus 9:30 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Velvet Unplugged: Tall Heights 7:30 pm at Hard Rock Hotel, Universal Orlando.
Crosstown Sounds: Xmas Edition 10 pm at Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.
David Oliver Willis & the Fam 7 pm at Full Sail Live, 141 University Park Drive, Winter Park.

Saturday, Dec. 10
Bubble Boys, Warm Like Winter, Snailmate, Between Bones, Puddled 9 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Par.
Cheryl Anderson 9 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
The Cook Trio 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Music In The Library: Sean Gaskell Features the West African Kora 2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Run Raquel, Kaci-Jo and the Down Lows, Tears of a Tyrant 9 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Zak Schaffer 9 pm at The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood.

Sunday, Dec. 11
Jeremy Seghers 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Marie M. Loeffler, Solo Handbell Artist 2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Merry & Bright: A Matthew Mendel Christmas 7 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Will's Xmas Party: Brown Bag Brass Band 8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Monday, Dec. 12
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Casaveda, Linqo, Useless Jester 8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Meiuuswe 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 13
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Florida's Dying Xmas Party: Nag, Weapon Man Tuesday 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; free.

