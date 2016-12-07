29 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Image via Beautiful Bobby Blackmon/Myspace
Beautiful Bobby Blackmon
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bad Santa & the Angry Elves
10 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
WPRK's 64th Birthday Bash: Blonk, the Dealers, the Uke-A-Ladies, Bubble Boys, Kaleigh Baker
8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Friday, Dec. 9
Hey Ladies: Sharon Jones Edition
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Live Holiday Concerts: Beautiful Bobby Blackmon
7 pm at Cranes Roost Park, 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., Altamonte Springs.
The Punknecks, the Hillbilly Harlots, Russ T. Nutz
9 pm at Little Fish Huge Pond, 401 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Uberbahn: Ars Phoenix, the Viirus
9:30 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Velvet Unplugged: Tall Heights
7:30 pm at Hard Rock Hotel, Universal Orlando.
Crosstown Sounds: Xmas Edition
10 pm at Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.
David Oliver Willis & the Fam
7 pm at Full Sail Live, 141 University Park Drive, Winter Park.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Bubble Boys, Warm Like Winter, Snailmate, Between Bones, Puddled
9 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Par.
Cheryl Anderson
9 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
The Cook Trio
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Music In The Library: Sean Gaskell Features the West African Kora
2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Run Raquel, Kaci-Jo and the Down Lows, Tears of a Tyrant
9 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Zak Schaffer
9 pm at The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Jeremy Seghers
7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Marie M. Loeffler, Solo Handbell Artist
2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Merry & Bright: A Matthew Mendel Christmas
7 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Will's Xmas Party: Brown Bag Brass Band
8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Monday, Dec. 12
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Casaveda, Linqo, Useless Jester
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
Meiuuswe
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Florida's Dying Xmas Party: Nag, Weapon Man
Tuesday 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave; free.