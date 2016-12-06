The James Beard Foundation Celebrity Chef Dinner returns to Capa Steakhouse this weekend

click to enlarge
Last year's James Beard Foundation Celebrity Chef Tour dinner
at the Four Seasons Resort was undoubtedly the highlight of the 2015 culinary calendar, and this year's event – taking place at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Capa Steakhouse
– promises to be the same.
No fewer than three James Beard Award winners – Gerard Craft
(Niche Restaurant Group, St. Louis, Missouri), John Currance
(City Grocery Restaurant Group, Oxford, Mississippi) and Justin Devillier
(La Petite Grocery, New Orleans, Louisiana) – will be in attendance, along with six-time nominee and Top Chef Edward Lee
(610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky, and Milkweed in Washington, D.C.), six-time nominee Kevin Nashan
(Peacemaker and Sidney Street Cafe, St. Louis) and master sommelier James Tidwell
(Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas), who'll present wine pairings supplies by Gloria Ferrer
.
From L to R: Craft, Currance, Devillier, Lee, Nashan, Tidwell, Schenardi and Saber
That's in addition to Four Seasons Orlando executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi and executive pastry chef Rabii Saber, both of whom cooked at the Beard House in New York City last month.
The menu for the $295 event is below:
More at fourseasons.com/orlando
