Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Tip Jar

The James Beard Foundation Celebrity Chef Dinner returns to Capa Steakhouse this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge bartlettimage-9381_web.jpg
Last year's James Beard Foundation Celebrity Chef Tour dinner at the Four Seasons Resort was undoubtedly the highlight of the 2015 culinary calendar, and this year's event – taking place at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Capa Steakhouse – promises to be the same.

No fewer than three James Beard Award winners – Gerard Craft (Niche Restaurant Group, St. Louis, Missouri), John Currance (City Grocery Restaurant Group, Oxford, Mississippi) and Justin Devillier (La Petite Grocery, New Orleans, Louisiana) – will be in attendance, along with six-time nominee and Top Chef Edward Lee (610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky, and Milkweed in Washington, D.C.), six-time nominee Kevin Nashan (Peacemaker and Sidney Street Cafe, St. Louis) and master sommelier James Tidwell (Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas), who'll present wine pairings supplies by Gloria Ferrer.
click to enlarge From L to R: Craft, Currance, Devillier, Lee, Nashan, Tidwell, Schenardi and Saber
  • From L to R: Craft, Currance, Devillier, Lee, Nashan, Tidwell, Schenardi and Saber
That's in addition to Four Seasons Orlando executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi and executive pastry chef Rabii Saber, both of whom cooked at the Beard House in New York City last month.

The menu for the $295 event is below:
click to enlarge menu.jpg

More at fourseasons.com/orlando.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney now offers a backstage shuttle service that lets you go from park to park and skip security Read More

  2. Pulse owner decides not to sell nightclub to City of Orlando Read More

  3. We've all been this woman Read More

  4. Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders coming to Orlando in early 2017 Read More

  5. The Offspring, Soundgarden and more announced for Welcome to Rockville Festival Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation