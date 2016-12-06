Orlando is ranked best city in U.S. for New Year's Eve parties, says study

click to enlarge
Orlando took the top spot in the country for NYE shindigs, according to a study that looked at things like walkability, drink prices and NYE options.
The most recent study from content factory Wallethub
put The City Beautiful ahead of other notable party towns like Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami.
Wallethub looked at 20 metrics, which included some interesting categories, most notably “legality of fireworks.”
Here's how we faired:
5th – Average Price of a New Year’s Eve Party Ticket
20th – Average Beverage Price (Wine Price)
55th – Lowest Price of a Three-Star Hotel on New Year’s Eve
1st – Number of Nightlife Options per Capita
1st – Number of Restaurants per Capita
4th – Luxury Shopping
1st – Legality of Fireworks
55th – Walkability
4th – Number of Music Venues per Capita
With plenty of fireworks and NYE options, it makes sense we took the top honors. However, we might want to work on our serious walkability problem.
Back in 2014, a joint study
by George Washington School of Business and SmartGrowth placed Orlando as the least walkable city in the U.S.