The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

The Gist

Local writers vent about the events of the past month at Lil Indies tonight for Loose Lips

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge MICHAEL GAVIN
  • Michael Gavin
Everyone’s been talking about what a Trump presidency is going to mean for punk rock and comedy, but this week you can get a glimpse at what the next four years is going to mean for the writing community. Five local writers (Teege Braune, Kira Calvaresi, Simba Castano, Hunter Choate and Stephanie Rizzo) take on the events of the past month at this reading event hosted by Orlando’s favorite Wingman, Tod Caviness. Thankfully, it takes place in a bar, so the writers can get real … uh … honest.

8 p.m. Tuesday; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org
Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's Spaceship Earth transformed into the Death Star last night Read More

  2. Disney now offers a backstage shuttle service that lets you go from park to park and skip security Read More

  3. Pulse owner decides not to sell nightclub to City of Orlando Read More

  4. Pulse owner says decision to keep club was 'emotional' Read More

  5. We've all been this woman Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation