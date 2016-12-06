Local writers vent about the events of the past month at Lil Indies tonight for Loose Lips

click to enlarge
Everyone’s been talking about what a Trump presidency is going to mean for punk rock and comedy, but this week you can get a glimpse at what the next four years is going to mean for the writing community. Five local writers (Teege Braune, Kira Calvaresi, Simba Castano, Hunter Choate and Stephanie Rizzo) take on the events of the past month at this reading event hosted by Orlando’s favorite Wingman, Tod Caviness. Thankfully, it takes place in a bar, so the writers can get real … uh … honest.
8 p.m. Tuesday; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org