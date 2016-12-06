Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Bloggytown

Lawsuit calls for Florida recount, cites hacking and malfunctioning voting machines

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
A lawsuit filed Monday in Central Florida is claiming Hillary Clinton lost the state of Florida because of hacking, malfunctioning voting machines and other problems.

According to USA Today, three Plaintiffs from Osceola and Volusia counties filed a lawsuit in Leon Circuit Court, asking that every ballot in the state be recounted by hand at the expense of the defendants – Gov. Rick Scott, Donald Trump and the 29 Republican presidential electors from Florida.

Clint Curtis, an Orlando attorney representing the plaintiffs, told the paper he has received numerous complaints from voters across the state regarding election day issues.

Curtis pointed out that the defendants could very well ignore the lawsuit or fail to respond before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 19, but is hopeful Trump will get behind this recount effort – despite the fact the President Elect has denounced recounts in other states.

“He’s mentioned he wants to fix the rigged system,” said Curtis. “This will give the opportunity to do that. If it were a normal politician, I’d say our chances are very slim. But it’s not a normal politician — it’s Donald Trump.”

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's Spaceship Earth transformed into the Death Star last night Read More

  2. Pulse owner decides not to sell nightclub to City of Orlando Read More

  3. Disney now offers a backstage shuttle service that lets you go from park to park and skip security Read More

  4. We've all been this woman Read More

  5. Florida projected to make over $1 billion in medical marijuana sales over next 3 years Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation