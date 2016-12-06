Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Bloggytown

Florida projected to make over $1 billion in medical marijuana sales over next 3 years

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY UNITED STATES FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE VIA WIKIPEDIA
With the passing of Amendment 2 last November, an industry report released Tuesday projects the state of Florida will reach $1.6 billion in medical marijuana sales within the next 3 years.

New Frontier Data and Arcview Market Research stated that by the year 2020, Florida's medical marijuana industry will experience a 140% growth rate. The study reached these estimates based on data from governments, businesses and activists.

"Florida has the potential to be one of the largest medical markets in the country. The state is home to the nation's largest percentage of people 65 and older, a demographic for whom chronic pain and catastrophic illnesses are commonplace and expensive to treat. Amendment 2 gives this large patient pool access to legal cannabis as an alternative therapy to their diverse medical needs," said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha DeCarcer.

Amendment 2, which passed with a staggering 71% approval last month, will allow doctors to prescribe marijuana as a treatment for cancer, HIV/AIDS and other debilitating illnesses. The amendment doesn't go into affect until January 3, 2017.

However, local attorney John Morgan, who says he spent "$8 or $9 million" of his own money to pass Amendment 2, says it's likely that Florida won't start seeing the legislature and infrastructure in place until 2018.

On Tuesday, December 5, the Orlando city commission voted unanimously to extend the temporary ban on new medical marijuana dispensaries, reports WESH. The temporary ban will allow the city more time to study exactly how close marijuana dispensaries should be allowed to be near churches and schools.

Patients who are interested in using medical marijuana need to have a 3 month relationship with a qualified physician. So, for a list of qualified physicians, click here.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's Spaceship Earth transformed into the Death Star last night Read More

  2. Disney now offers a backstage shuttle service that lets you go from park to park and skip security Read More

  3. Pulse owner decides not to sell nightclub to City of Orlando Read More

  4. We've all been this woman Read More

  5. Pulse owner says decision to keep club was 'emotional' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation