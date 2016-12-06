Tuesday, December 6, 2016
Credo's Church Street Exchange location now has specialty beverage list
By Holly V. Kapherr
on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 6:00 AM
I gave the corporate coffee powers some love last week
, so today here's some news about one of our beloved local coffee shops: Downtown Credo.
Nestled between co-working spaces in the Church Street Exchange (the newest of the three locations, including the College Park original and Health Village at Florida Hospital) the pay-what-you-wish coffee house recently rolled out a specialty coffee and tea menu with some inventive combinations for coffee lovers who find themselves bored by yet another pumpkin-spice-whatever. Suggested donation for these painstakingly balanced coffee cocktails is $5-$7.
My barista specifically pointed out the Dorian Grey (each moniker has a literary flavor), since my usual order is Earl Grey tea with a few drops of lavender extract. The Dorian Grey melds Earl Grey concentrate with dark chocolate, vanilla extract and steamed milk. I'm in.
Downtown Credo — Exchange
101 S. Garland Ave.
407-519-0643
downtowncredo.com
