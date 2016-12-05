Monday, December 5, 2016
The Offspring, Soundgarden and more announced for Welcome to Rockville Festival
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 2:32 PM
Welcome to Rockville
Photo via Soundgarden/Facebook
Soundgarden in their prime.
, arguably one of Florida's largest rock gatherings, announced their 2017 lineup today.
The packed lineup, shown below, features classic rockers like Soundgarden, A Perfect Circle, Def Leppard, The Offspring and more.
The two day festival will be held April 29-30 at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida.
Tickets
go on sale tomorrow and start at $70.
