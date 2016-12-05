Monday, December 5, 2016
Stevie Nicks and the Pretenders coming to Orlando in early 2017
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 1:23 PM
Stevie Nicks
, the undisputed witch queen of pop music, has announced another round of dates for her "24 Karat Gold Tour" with the Pretenders
and they've pencilled in an Orlando show for 2017.
Nicks, this time stepping solo instead of with Fleetwood Mac, and Chrissie Hynde's new wave survivors the Pretenders are rolling into Amway Arena
on March 21, 2017 at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $46.00-$146.50
and go onsale on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.
