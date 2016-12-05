The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 5, 2016

The Heard

Steve Miller Band coming to Dr. Phillips Center this spring

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge steve-miller_event-750x600.jpg

Steve Miller, also known as the Space Cowboy, the Gangster of Love and Maurice, will be coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in March.

The recent inductee at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will perform at the Walt Disney Theater at 8 p.m., March 31.

Tickets, which start at $39, go one sale December 9.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pulse owner decides not to sell nightclub to City of Orlando Read More

  2. Florida man breaks into neighbor's home to pet their cat Read More

  3. Epcot's Spaceship Earth will become a giant Death Star Read More

  4. Bend an elbow with a half-goat, half-demon at Hammered Lamb's Krampusnacht Read More

  5. Disney now offers a backstage shuttle service that lets you go from park to park and skip security Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation