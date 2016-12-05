Monday, December 5, 2016
Steve Miller Band coming to Dr. Phillips Center this spring
By Colin Wolf
December 5, 2016
Steve Miller, also known as the Space Cowboy, the Gangster of Love and Maurice, will be coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in March.
The
recent inductee at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will perform at the Walt Disney Theater at 8 p.m., March 31.
Tickets
, which start at $39, go one sale December 9.
