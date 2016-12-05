Sanctum Cafe doubling in size

click to enlarge
Good news for lovers of vegan food and haters of waiting: Construction is underway at the Sanctum Cafe to expand, doubling their current space.
The cafe specializing in plant-based cuisine was sandwiched between Smoke Pharmacy and Firefly Yoga in the small strip center at the corner of Ferncreek and Colonial. Firefly is moving into a different suite in the strip, allowing Sanctum to take over two adjacent spaces.
Just before Thanksgiving, the restaurant posted on social media
: "Today we started our expansion process and very shortly your Sanctum is going to double in size!"
Although they will be removing a wall, the café will not close during the expansion process.
