Monday, December 5, 2016

Sanctum Cafe doubling in size

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
Good news for lovers of vegan food and haters of waiting: Construction is underway at the Sanctum Cafe to expand, doubling their current space.

The cafe specializing in plant-based cuisine was sandwiched between Smoke Pharmacy and Firefly Yoga in the small strip center at the corner of Ferncreek and Colonial. Firefly is moving into a different suite in the strip, allowing Sanctum to take over two adjacent spaces.

Just before Thanksgiving, the restaurant posted on social media: "Today we started our expansion process and very shortly your Sanctum is going to double in size!"

Although they will be removing a wall, the café will not close during the expansion process.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
