Disney now offers a backstage shuttle service that lets you go from park to park and skip security

It's no secret that Disney World's mass transit is anything but "magical," but for enough money you can now skip all the problems and be escorted from park to park via backstage roads.
This week, Disney World will begin offering an express shuttle that will allow guests to skip the security lines when going from park to park.
The shuttles (which may be buses, or vans, based on demand) will pick guests up in backstage areas at each park. Shuttles will circulate on a 30-minute rotation, and a kiosk will be set up inside each park where guests can check in to await the next one.
According to unconfirmed reports online
, in Magic Kingdom,
the kiosk will be in Tomorrowland, near Buzz Lightyear; in Epcot the shuttles will be between Universe of Energy and Spaceship Earth; in Hollywood Studios it'll be located near Rock 'n' Rollercoaster; and in Animal Kingdom in the Africa section.
The shuttles will cost $15 per day per person or $24 per length of stay, which is good for up to seven consecutive days. During this pilot test, there are no plans for a yearlong pass, but Annual Passholders may purchase both single-day and seven-day passes. Since the buses are past the security checkpoints for the parks there is no boarding or unboarding
outside the four in-park stations.
This is just the latest in a long line of up-charge offerings that Disney World has unveiled lately. Unlike the others, though, this is one of the few times that Disney has allowed guests to venture into backstage areas. All guests will be escorted through the backstage area to the bus by a cast member and no photography in the backstage areas will be allowed. Disney has offered special tours of backstage areas before, but most of those come with age restrictions and a hefty price tag.
The new Express Shuttle service will begin Dec. 7 and will run daily from 10 a.m. to park closing.