More acts have been confirmed for next year's Wanee Music Festival and fans will not be disappointed.Attendees of Wanee 2017, which takes place April 20-22 in Live Oak, Florida, will be treated to performances by Dr. John & the Nite Trippers, Les Brers, Blackberry Smoke, Pink Talking FU, the Devon Allman Band, Matisyahu, Greyboy Allstars, DJ Logic, Bobby Lee Rogers Trio, in addition to headlining sets from Bob Weir, Widespread Panic and Trey Anastasio.Full list can be found here. Tickets go on sale on Monday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. with tickets for the weekend running you from $199.95-$599. Purchase them here