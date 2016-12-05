The Gist

Monday, December 5, 2016

A $12 million renovation is coming to the Dolphin hotel lobby

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 10:27 AM

dolphin-lobby-3-570x333.jpg

The Swan and Dolphin hotels at Disney World have undergone a major update in the past few months. The $140 million renovations included updates to all 2,267 rooms at the dual-hotel Swan and Dolphin resort, originally designed by legendary American architect Michael Graves, who passed away last year. Now a major redo of the Dolphin's hotel lobby signals the final stage is underway.

Clocking in at $12 million, the renovated lobby will be a must-see for curious guests at Walt Disney World. A new 150-seat bar and a new quick-service café and market will be added to the lobby as part of the updates, and the lobby will sport a sleek, contemporary design with double the current seating, more natural light and an impressive geometric ceiling.

"This lobby will mark the final piece of an exciting transformation for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort," said general manager Fred Sawyers. "This space is designed specifically to cater to today's guests and offer an inviting place where they can come together to relax, network, and grab something to eat or drink."

click to enlarge dolphin-lobby-570x327.jpg
Sitting in the middle of the lobby, the iconic dolphin fountain will be even more of a focal point when a new custom-made crystal chandelier reminiscent of Neiman Marcus's butterflies is installed above it.
The chandelier will feature a color-changing lighting package.

Manhattan-based design firm ICRAVE designed the updated lobby, drawing inspiration from Graves' Dolphin fountain. ICRAVE also oversaw the design work for Walt Disney World's STK restaurant, the renovation of the JetBlue Terminal 5 at JFK International Airport and the W Atlanta hotel.

The renovations begin this spring and will be finished by the end of 2017. The lobby will remain open during the renovations.

