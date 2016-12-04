The weird world of Illuminated Paths gets bump and jump from Byson and PolyKarp (Uncle Lou's)

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Nothing is ever normal in the world of Illuminated Paths,
the area’s weirdest music label. Its music roster is a seemingly endless menagerie of left-field transmissions
and its shows are oddity in motion. Besides audio strangeness of all stripe, all of IP’s showcases benefit from the live-mixed video psychedelics
of label boss Joshua Rogers.
The latest presentation (Dec. 2, Uncle Lou’s) featured notable underground acts I’ve covered before like Ray Brazen,
who is one of Orlando’s most iconic outsider visionaries, and Tampa’s Fjshwjfe,
whom I recently experienced at the Eva O
show back in October. But besides being transported to another dimension, by now I’ve come to expect an education
out of an Illuminated Paths event as well. This one introduced me to Byson and PolyKarp, two relatively new but definitely under-the-radar Orlando artists.
Whether due to its newness or its aesthetic – I suspect both – vaporwave
is a genre awash with indistinguishable acts. What producer Byson
brings to the game, however, is the structure and groove of hip-hop.
For a nebulous niche that can be impressionistic to a fault, that’s a godsend. And the results in his case are distinctive.
PolyKarp
is even more of a party-starter with his warped, subterranean dance music that sounds like a video-game rave.
Even better, he jams it out like a low-tech wizard with a miniature rig that includes a Walkman and touchscreen stylus.
