The weird world of Illuminated Paths gets bump and jump from Byson and PolyKarp (Uncle Lou's)

Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)

PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)

Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)

Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)

Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)

PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)

PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)

PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)

Nothing is ever normal in the world ofthe area's weirdest music label. Its music roster is a seemingly endless menagerie ofand its shows are oddity in motion. Besides audio strangeness of all stripe, all of IP's showcases benefit from theof label boss Joshua Rogers.The latest presentation (Dec. 2, Uncle Lou's) featured notable underground acts I've covered before likewho is one of Orlando's most iconic outsider visionaries, and Tampa'swhom I recently experienced at theshow back in October. But besides being transported to another dimension, by now I've come to expect anout of an Illuminated Paths event as well. This one introduced me to Byson and PolyKarp, two relatively new but definitely under-the-radar Orlando artists.Whether due to its newness or its aesthetic – I suspect both –is a genre awash with indistinguishable acts. What producerbrings to the game, however, is the structure and groove ofFor a nebulous niche that can be impressionistic to a fault, that's a godsend. And the results in his case are distinctive.is even more of a party-starter with his warped, subterranean dance music that sounds like aEven better, he jams it out like a low-tech wizard with a miniature rig that includes a Walkman and touchscreen stylus.