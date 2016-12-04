The Heard

Sunday, December 4, 2016

The Heard

The weird world of Illuminated Paths gets bump and jump from Byson and PolyKarp (Uncle Lou's)

Posted By on Sun, Dec 4, 2016 at 2:26 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
click to enlarge Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's) - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)
Nothing is ever normal in the world of Illuminated Paths, the area’s weirdest music label. Its music roster is a seemingly endless menagerie of left-field transmissions and its shows are oddity in motion. Besides audio strangeness of all stripe, all of IP’s showcases benefit from the live-mixed video psychedelics of label boss Joshua Rogers.
click to enlarge PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's) - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)
The latest presentation (Dec. 2, Uncle Lou’s) featured notable underground acts I’ve covered before like Ray Brazen, who is one of Orlando’s most iconic outsider visionaries, and Tampa’s Fjshwjfe, whom I recently experienced at the Eva O show back in October. But besides being transported to another dimension, by now I’ve come to expect an education out of an Illuminated Paths event as well. This one introduced me to Byson and PolyKarp, two relatively new but definitely under-the-radar Orlando artists. 
click to enlarge Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's) - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)
click to enlarge Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's) - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)
click to enlarge Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's) - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Byson at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)
Whether due to its newness or its aesthetic – I suspect both – vaporwave is a genre awash with indistinguishable acts. What producer Byson brings to the game, however, is the structure and groove of hip-hop. For a nebulous niche that can be impressionistic to a fault, that’s a godsend. And the results in his case are distinctive.
click to enlarge PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's) - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)
click to enlarge PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's) - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)
PolyKarp is even more of a party-starter with his warped, subterranean dance music that sounds like a video-game rave. Even better, he jams it out like a low-tech wizard with a miniature rig that includes a Walkman and touchscreen stylus.
click to enlarge PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's) - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • PolyKarp at Illuminated Paths showcase (Uncle Lou's)
This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

