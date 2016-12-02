Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 2, 2016

Tip Jar

The Ravenous Pig will open in new Winter Park location this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THERAVENOUSPIG/ INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via theravenouspig/ Instagram
The Ravenous Pig, which moved just a few blocks away from its original Winter Park location on Orange Ave., will officially open this Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Ravenous Pig's new location, in the former Cask & Larder space on 565 W. Fairbanks Ave., has been completely renovated. “Interior upgrades include new industrial finishes, an original abstract mural by the talented Charleston-based artist Raven Roxanne and expansion of restaurant occupancy from 120 to 140 seats,” chef and co-owner Julie Petrakis said in a statement. “We’re also finishing an exterior redesign that will create additional parking and allow us to host great outdoors events, including the re-launch of the popular monthly neighborhood roast series in January.”

The Ravenous Pig will continue to be open seven days a week with new hours, serving lunch and dinner as well as Sunday brunch.

There are no changes to the menu's signature dishes, like the popular steak frites and Cape Canaveral rock shrimp & grits, and the restaurant will continue to serve ever-changing lunch, brunch and dinner specials.

The bar will feature a daily and late-night happy hour from Thursday to Saturday, as well as a special menu outside of lunch and dinner hours.

Don’t forget, the Swine Family announced the opening of a new restaurant, The Polite Pig, at Disney Springs in 2017.

The Petrakis' Cask & Larder restaurant has now moved to a 6,000-square-foot location the Orlando International Airport. The Cask & Larder brewery remains in the Fairbanks location, sharing space with the RavPig.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Epcot's Spaceship Earth will become a giant Death Star Read More

  2. Florida man breaks into neighbor's home to pet their cat Read More

  3. Tesla's 'SolarRoof' will soon be available in Florida Read More

  4. Disney's progressive monorail dinner series starts tomorrow Read More

  5. White supremacist fliers posted around UCF campus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation