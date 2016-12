click image Photo va Sage Francis/Facebook

Sage Francis

The next installment of Solillaquists Of Sound member Swamburger's handpicked hip-hop shows is happening tonight and the lineup is topped by MC and poet Sage Francis , a mainstay of the alternative wing of hip-hop.Expect a night of crucial left-field grooves and off-the-cuff collaborations ( especially given the longstanding camaraderie between Francis and SOS ).Sage Francis, Chakra Khan, Skip and Sean Shakespeare all perform tonight as part of Swamburger's showcase at the Social. Music starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are $15-$20