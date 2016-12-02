Bloggytown

Friday, December 2, 2016

Bloggytown

Orlando ranked as top winter travel destination for U.S. travelers

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 1:36 PM

It seems Orlando's consistently warm weather and screaming good deals is enough reason for Northerners to come and defrost their frozen toes.

On Friday, TripAdvisor announced that Orlando is the number 1 winter travel destination for U.S. travelers –beating out Las Vegas, Cancun and Key West.

Trip Advisor mainly looked at search interest and average weekly cost. So, for Orlando, the week of January 16 to 22 was listed as the least expensive winter week to visit with an average cost of $1,870.

Travelers would end up spending 14% less than if they booked during most expensive week of March 13 to March 19.

TripAdvisor also listed other great values such as The Point Orlando Resort, averaging a rate of $114 per night and the Kennedy Space Center Day for $55 per person, both prices are only when booking on TripAdvisor.

