Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 2, 2016

Bloggytown

Orange County school is sick and tired of viral 'bottle flipping' trend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 11:41 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA STEVEN DEPOLO/ FLICKR
  • Photo via Steven Depolo/ Flickr
The viral trend of "bottle flipping" has caused officials at Avalon Middle School to ask students to not bring disposable plastic water bottles to campus anymore.

Basically, bottle flipping is a challenge that involves throwing a full, or partially full, plastic water bottle into the air so that it rotates and lands in the upright position.

That's pretty much it.

According to WFTV, the increased bottle activity around the school's campus has sparked Avalon Middle School's principle, Karen Furno, to send a note home notifying parents about the disruptions and the risk of potential injuries surrounding the trend.

This is not the first school to take action against bottle flipping. According to the Boston Globe, North Reading Middle School in Massachusetts has also banned the practice. The Globe also went on to say this habit had started costing one mom $20-$30 a week to supply the water bottles.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tesla's 'SolarRoof' will soon be available in Florida Read More

  2. Florida man breaks into neighbor's home to pet their cat Read More

  3. Disney's progressive monorail dinner series starts tomorrow Read More

  4. Stefano LaCommare unretires to open Nonno Ristorante Read More

  5. Florida has second best drivers in the country, says horribly misinformed study Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation