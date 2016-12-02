The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 2, 2016

The Heard

I Love the '90s Tour at Amway features Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio and more superstars of yesteryear

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge gal_i_love_the_90s_tour.jpg
With more VH1 Surreal Life cast members than they'd probably like to admit, the I Love the '90s Tour is rolling up to Orlando, Hammer pants in hand. Salt N Pepa, Coolio, Young MC and others are riding on a wave of nostalgia, playing their hits from decades past to an audience in desperate need of being thrown back. The '90s were a simpler time, and not just musically. The Clintons were still kind of liked, a loved one could walk you to the gate of your flight (with their shoes on the whole time!) and if you mentioned Donald Trump outside of New York City, you were likely to get more raised eyebrows than curled fists. "Gangsta's Paradise," "Let's Talk About Sex" and "Bust a Move" are setlist mainstays, but if you're enough of a fan, you might recognize some deeper cuts you can wild out over. Do break out your neon windbreaker and any kind of FUBU gear you might have buried deep in your closet (in a box presumably labeled "do not open") and turn out for this very literal flashback.

with Salt N Pepa, Coolio, Tone Loc, All-4-One, Young MC | 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com | $36.50-$96.50
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    I Love the '90s Tour: Salt N Pepa, Coolio, Tone Loc, All-4-One, Young MC @ Amway Center

    • Sat., Dec. 3, 7 p.m. $36.50-$98.50

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tesla's 'SolarRoof' will soon be available in Florida Read More

  2. Florida man breaks into neighbor's home to pet their cat Read More

  3. Disney's progressive monorail dinner series starts tomorrow Read More

  4. Stefano LaCommare unretires to open Nonno Ristorante Read More

  5. Florida has second best drivers in the country, says horribly misinformed study Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation