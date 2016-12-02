The Heard

Friday, December 2, 2016

The Heard

Even more love for the '90s is happening at Will's Pub this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WILL'S PUB
  • Photo via Will's Pub
Soooooo, did you love 1996 or what? No!? Then go read about something else. But if you have nothing but fond memories of all the highs and lows of pop culture in the waning days of the "alternative revolution," then Will's Pub is the place to be Friday and Saturday night.

The Pauses and a number of local worthies will be going all-in on full band cover sets from the likes of Cake, Weezer, Cardigans, Rage Against The Machine, Bush, Beck and many more buzz-bin staples. Period-appropriate costume is requested, to match the many themed sights and sounds that will be on offer for the night. Some of the other performers include Luscious Lisa, Fictions, Overdale, Expert Timing. Plus a short film from Everything Is Terrible. Tickets are $10.

Too bad the footage from New Order playing Baywatch was a few years too early ...

