Even more love for the '90s is happening at Will's Pub this weekend

The Pauses and a number of local worthies will be going all-in on full band cover sets from the likes of Cake, Weezer, Cardigans, Rage Against The Machine, Bush, Beck and many more buzz-bin staples. Period-appropriate costume is requested, to match the many themed sights and sounds that will be on offer for the night. Some of the other performers include Luscious Lisa, Fictions, Overdale, Expert Timing. Plus a short film from Everything Is Terrible. Tickets are $10.
Too bad the footage from New Order playing Baywatch was a few years too early ...