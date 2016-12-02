Dive right in to the alcohol-iest time of the year at Mills 50's Approximately 12 Pubs of Christmas Pub Crawl

click to enlarge
It’s officially the holidays, which means it’s time to gird your liver for the onslaught of holiday-themed drinking events. The Mills 50 Main Street District kicks the action off this week with a neighborhood pub crawl that hits up newcomers like GB’s Bottle Shop, Restaurant Ash and Gotkarma, along with old standbys like Lil Indies, St. Matt’s and the Guesthouse. Pick up your wristband at Wally’s or GB’s, and enjoy drink specials and free O-Cartz rides from venue to venue.
8 p.m. Saturday; Wally’s Mills Avenue Liquors, 1001 N. Mills Ave.; GB's Bottle Shop, 529 Virginia Drive; $10 (cash only); mills50.org