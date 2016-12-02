Disney's CEO will advise Trump on jobs and economic growth

click to enlarge
Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger will be joining President-elect Trump's forum of business leaders tasked with advising the president on how policy affects the economy.
Trump announced the advisory team, called the President's Strategic and Policy Forum, on Friday.
“The Forum, which is composed of some of America’s most highly respected and successful business leaders, will be called upon to meet with the President frequently to share their specific experience and knowledge as the President implements his plan to bring back jobs and Make America Great Again,” the Trump transition team wrote in an email acquired by The Blaze
.
Iger is a Democratic donor who supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in her presidential bid, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
He donated 2,000
to Senator Chris Dodd, a Democrat from Connecticut, in 2006.
Despite this, Iger has previously commended the Trump transition as "smooth" and admitted in an interview with CNBC
that his "one key goal" in Washington is to lower the corporate tax rate from the current 39.1 percent to 15 percent.
Other CEOs invited to the forum include those of Blackstone, Wal-Mart, Boeing, General Motors and the Cleveland Clinic.
President Obama has hosted similar forums
in the past, but the use of the word "frequently" in the Trump team's statement suggests an unprecedentedly close relationship between CEOs and the executive branch.