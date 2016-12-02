Ciclovia celebrates outdoor activity during our best going-outdoors season

click to enlarge
Hmm. Is it a nifty new pharmaceutical? Some kind of magic mushroom? Nope. Ciclovia is mood-altering in a better way – in the way that only comes from moving and breathing outside in the sunshine. Stretch your muscles and your mind with free yoga, skating (all sorts) and a soccer play zone sponsored by Orlando City Soccer Club, plus a bike polo exhibition, a live art wall sponsored by the Walls of Pho Hoa muralists, live music and free advice from local bike shops including Kyle's, Retro City and Orange Cycle. Pets are welcome, so throw a leash on that cat of yours and make it work too! After all that active play, you may want to grab something from one of the food trucks and hang out in the beer garden – it's OK, you've earned it.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 | Lake Eola Park, Robinson Street between Rosalind and Summerlin avenues | cicloviaorlando.com
| free