Friday, December 2, 2016

Bass legend Stanley Clarke brings impressive résumé to the Plaza Live

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 10:30 AM

STEVEN PARKE
  • Steven Parke
Stanley Clarke, bass player extraordinaire, has an incredible legacy, having played with everyone from the Stones to Stewart Copeland, and Pharoah Sanders to Carlos Santana, and let's not forget the legendary Return to Forever. If there's a movie or TV show you like, chances are he scored it: Boyz N the Hood, Pee Wee's Playhouse and The Transporter, to name a few. Folks like Victor Wooten and Esperanza Spalding hail him as an important influence, not to mention the countless metalheads who cite him and Return to Forever as being at the roots of modern progressive metal. In the current age of cookie-cutter music, Stanley Clarke stands head and shoulders above much of what is churned out onto the market and reminds us of a time when music was ruled by the musicians and not the business.

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.com | $49.50-$69.50
