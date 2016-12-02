Tip Jar

Friday, December 2, 2016

Tip Jar

A definitive ranking of Starbucks' 2016 holiday beverages

Posted By on Fri, Dec 2, 2016 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY STARBUCKS
  • Image courtesy Starbucks
We know Foxtail Coffee just opened (and we definitely encourage a visit because it's adorable and the java is A+), but if you haven't stopped by a Starbucks lately for a holiday drink, you really should. This year's new and returning Red Cup Coffees and non-coffee beverages are really getting sophisticated.

And, #realtalk: A warm red cup full of corporate coffee is sometimes the only thing that makes throngs of shoppers and too-small parking lots even worth the trouble, and there's always a Starbucks nearby. So there's that. There are a ton of choices though, so here's our ranking of the Starbucks holiday drinks.

Our No. 1 holiday coffee by far is the Holiday Spice Flat White. It. Is. So. Good. Here's why: The Christmas Blend espresso is infused with cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon and clove. It is only slightly sweetened, really letting the spices sing. Whether you get it with soy or regular or almond milk, it's a win. I was honestly jumping for joy when I saw that it had returned this year from last year's debut.

The award for Best New Beverage goes to the Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew for all the reasons listed above for the Holiday Spice Flat White (it's basically the sister beverage), plus the fact that we're still having 85-degree days in December and an iced Peppermint Mocha is kind of gross. The Nariño 70 cold brew is slow-steeped and infused with spices, plus a douse of sweetened heavy cream. All the yes.

The rankings (totally subjective, sorry guys):

1. Holiday Spice Flat White
2. Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew
3. Snickerdoodle Hot Cocoa
4. Chestnut Praline Latte
5. Peppermint Mocha
6. Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
7. Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa (side note: Starbucks' is good, but Wawa's is better)
8. Peppermint Hot Chocolate
9. Caramel Brûlée Latte
10. Egg Nog Latte

If you disagree, let us know which is your fave and we'll give it another shot (get it?).

